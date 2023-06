Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian defenders is going according to plan. At the same time, taking the initiative means not only moving forward, but also the effective destruction of enemy forces.

She said this on the air of the telethon.

"A counteroffensive, if we want to evaluate it from the point of view of effectiveness, is not only an advance and liberated settlements. It is a lot of different military tasks. In particular, you will remember how long it took to prepare the situation in Kherson for its liberation. It was not instantaneous. Perhaps someone who watched the news at the last moment thought that it happened in a few days. In fact, this is a several-month preparation of the situation itself, the atmosphere necessary for the liberation. Likewise, certain tasks are being performed here," she said.

According to her, the second important task is the destruction of the enemy's forces, which includes manpower, equipment and command posts.

"Enemy command posts, equipment, tanks, helicopters, places of compact concentration of military personnel are destroyed every day. Every day. If all this was not destroyed, it would go against us. That is, when we take the initiative, it does not mean that we are simply moving forward. It means that we have defeated the enemy with so many forces that it cannot stop this initiative already," Maliar said.

The Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that the counteroffensive from the point of view of efficiency is going according to plan.

"Therefore, all these tasks are carried out and evaluated correctly only by the military. And, according to their assessment, everything is moving according to plan," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the spokesman of the General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov, noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, with partial success.

In addition, on the morning of June 30, 11 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, fires and detonations near the airport are recorded.