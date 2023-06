Fighters of the 50th regiment named after Colonel Semen Vysochan, together with other units of the Defense Forces, repelled the attack of the Russian occupying forces and gained foothold on new positions in the Luhansk Region. This was stated in a message on the Facebook account of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Friday, June 30.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the occupiers tried to attack the Ukrainian military with numerical superiority, but were defeated. This battle continued for approximately 18 hours and ended with the victory of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Fighters of the 50th regiment named after Colonel Semen Vysochan, together with other units of the Defense Forces, successfully repelled the attack of the Russian military despite the numerical superiority of the enemy. The Ukrainian military eliminated 40 occupiers, wounded more than 100 and destroyed their equipment," the message said.

After the first attempt, the Russian troops continued their attack, but the National Guard repelled the second attack. The battle involved the joint work of various groups, as well as aerial reconnaissance support and fire spotting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported on the advance of the Defense Forces in the direction of three settlements - Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, Kurdiumivka, and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

In addition, the spokesman of the General Staff Andrii Kovaliov noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy is concentrating its powerful forces on them.