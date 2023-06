On the morning of June 30, 11 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region, fires and detonations near the airport.

This was reported by the Berdiansk City Military Administration.

"11 explosions rang out in Berdiansk. There are fires and detonations near the airport. Ambulances went in that direction. We are waiting for official information from the General Staff," the message says.

Meanwhile, the local Telegram channel Berdiansk Siohodni quotes the words of a local resident: "A few kilometers from the airport during the explosion, there was a strong recoil on the ground. I almost fell. So the hit was somewhere in those areas."

It is also indicated that the air defense system did not work in the village of Osypenka, there was a hit across the road from the village.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning local residents of Berdiansk reported explosions in the temporarily occupied settlement. Footage of smoke rising over the city appeared online. The occupiers announced the work of air defense.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. They had partial success.