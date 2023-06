They have partial success. Defense forces continue their offensive in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. They had partial success.

This was said by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovaliov, Military Media Center reports.

"On the directions Levadne - Pryiutne, Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate, they had partial success, they are gaining ground at the achieved milestones," he said.

According to Kovaliov, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Pryvillia - Zaliznianske also achieved partial success.

The spokesman noted that on the flanks of the city of Bakhmut, our troops are putting pressure on the enemy, pushing them out of previously captured lines. They are successful, they are gaining ground at the achieved milestones.

In addition, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local residents of Berdiansk reported explosions in the temporarily occupied settlement. Footage of smoke rising over the city appeared online. The occupiers announced the work of air defense.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing near Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy is concentrating its powerful forces on them.