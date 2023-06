The Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive in the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut directions, fighting for every meter of land.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel.

South

According to Maliar, in the Rivnopil - Volodyne direction the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful, now they are entrenched on the achieved lines and are inflicting serious losses on the enemy. In fact, the offensive potential of the enemy is bled to death, destroying equipment, warehouses, control points and personnel.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol directions - they destroy the enemy.

"There is an advance of 1,300 meters in the Berdiansk direction. The enemy is pulling up all its reserves for defense, even a marine infantry brigade that at one time fled from Kherson," she said.

East

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops intercepted the operational initiative on this part of the front.

As she added, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, conducts counterattacks, but gradually retreats after losses.

The fight continues on the flanks of the city. The enemy pulls up reserves there and clings to Bakhmut with all its strength.

"Ours are succeeding. Now they are entrenched on the liberated borders. In general, it is hot again in the Bakhmut direction, fierce battles continue," Maliar added.

"In the Klishchiyivka direction, they advanced 1,200 meters. In the Kurdiumivka direction - 1,500 meters," Maliar added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces had 40 combat clashes with the occupiers over the past day. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions.