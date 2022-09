For the first time Biden comments AFU’s success in counteroffensive

U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time commented on the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the counteroffensive, stressing that there is still a long way to go. Biden's statement was published by Reuters.

President Biden noted that the Ukrainian military has made significant progress.

"Obviously, the Ukrainians have made significant progress, but I think there is still a long way to go," the American leader said.

When asked whether he considers the current course of hostilities a turning point, President Biden said: "There is no answer to that. It's hard to say."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the counteroffensive of the AFU continues. More than 300 settlements and almost 4,000 square kilometers of occupied Ukrainian land have been liberated.

As earlier reported, on August 29, units of the Ukrainian military went on the offensive north of occupied Kherson.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of September, the AFU has released more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine in the east and south.

On September 12, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that the AFU had reached the state border with Russia in separate areas of the front in the Kharkiv region.