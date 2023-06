Commission to check military commissariats in all regions of Ukraine created, first results expected in a mont

A commission has been created to check territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) in all regions of Ukraine, headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, the first results are expected in a month. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A commission has been created to check the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers in all regions of Ukraine: the first results are expected in a month. The First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, has begun to carry out the President's order regarding the organization of a commission to check the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers," the message says.

Along with the military, the commission will include law enforcement officers, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Pavliuk noted that law enforcement agencies will carefully check the compliance of the lifestyle of officials of military commissariats with the data specified in their declarations.

According to him, the inspection will be thorough and balanced so as not to disrupt the mobilization process, in case of discovery of the evidence base of corruption and abuses, strict personnel and legal decisions will be taken.

"The main thing in the work of the commission is not to interfere with the implementation of the mobilization tasks," Pavliuk said.

Based on the results of the inspection, proposals will be made to improve the functioning of military commissariats.

Information on problems in the operation of the military commissariats can be reported:

- by calling 0 800 31 01 79;

- to e-mail [email protected]

It is noted that the information received as a result of the feedback will be carefully checked in order to prevent enemy "throw-ins" with the aim of destabilizing and disrupting the mobilization process in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi to dismiss Yevhen Borysov, the head of the Odesa regional territorial recruitment and social support center, and to check all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine.

On June 28, Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported that the scandalous Odesa military commissar Borysov had been dismissed from his post.

On May 17, former member of the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Mosiychuk reported that Yevhen Borysov, the military commissar of the Odesa Region, uses a premium car, which he allegedly imported under the guise of humanitarian aid. Also, the mother of the military commander has a villa in Spain worth almost EUR 4 million. According to operational data, for a bribe, the military commissar gave instructions to his subordinates not to recruit certain persons.