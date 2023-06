Sergey Karaganov, one of the most influential foreign policy experts in the terrorist state of the Russian Federation, proposed a preemptive nuclear strike on the countries of the European Union. In his article for Profil magazine, he called for "breaking the will of the West" with the help of nuclear threats or the use of a nuclear bomb. The publication The Bell drew attention to the article.

Karaganov is the honorary chairman of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, one of the founders of the Valdai Club, which operates in the terrorist country of Russia. He also holds the position of scientific director of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics of the HSE National University.

In his article, the 70-year-old professor explains that any end to the war in Ukraine will not satisfy Russia if "the West's will to harass and support the Kyiv junta is not broken."

"Roughly speaking, it is necessary for the West to simply "fall off" and not prevent Russia and the world from moving forward," Karaganov writes.

The main solution he proposes is to intensify the nuclear rhetoric in order to restore the lost sense of self-preservation in Western countries. According to him, the first steps in this direction have already been taken - the warnings of president Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the Russian Federation have been sounded, and the deployment of Russian nuclear missiles and carriers has begun in Belarus.

However, the matter should not be limited to this, the professor writes. Russia's nuclear rhetoric may come to the point where it will be necessary to warn "compatriots and all people of good will about the need to leave places of residence near objects that can become targets of nuclear strikes," Karaganov notes. If that threat doesn't work, he suggests using a nuclear bomb.

"But what if they don't back down? Have they already completely lost their sense of self-preservation? Then it will be necessary to hit a group of targets in a number of countries to bring those who have lost their minds to their senses. This is a morally terrible choice - we are using the weapons of God, dooming ourselves to severe spiritual losses. But if this is not done, not only Russia may perish, but most likely the entire human civilization will end," the political scientist writes.

At the same time, he is confident that the risk of a retaliatory strike can be minimized "if the strategy of intimidation and application is properly built." He refuses to believe that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for the sake of its allies at the risk of putting its own territory under attack.

"Only if there is a madman sitting in the White House, and one who hates his country, America will decide to strike at the "defense" of Europeans, provoking a response, sacrificing a conditional Boston for a conditional Poznan," Karaganov claims.

The decision to use nuclear weapons will not be supported by Russia's "friends" and sympathizers, the professor warns.

"But in the end, the winners are not judged. And the saviors are thanked," he said.