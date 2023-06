Russia has no need to strike Ukraine with a nuclear bomb, said president of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. During the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, moderator Dimitri Simes asked Putin how he felt about the idea of using tactical nuclear weapons.

"Negatively," the president replied (quotes from the Russian Interfax).

The head of the Russian Federation promised to use nuclear weapons only in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty or existence of Russia, as specified in the nuclear doctrine.

"Nuclear weapons are created to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state. But we, firstly, do not have such a need, and secondly, the very fact of thinking about this topic already reduces the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of weapons" Putin added.

The president of the Russian Federation also stated that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO.

"They are pushing us towards negotiations on reducing the nuclear potential. F*** them, as our people say," he said.

At the same time, Putin said that the first nuclear charges had already been transferred to Belarus. According to him, the process will be completed by the end of the year. He emphasized that this is an element of deterrence.

"So that everyone who is thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us should not forget about this circumstance," explained the president of the terrorist country.