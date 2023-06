Russian occupiers attacked 10 regions of Ukraine on Friday, killing civilians. This is stated in the summary of the heads of regional military administrations as of June 17.

- Kyiv Region: yesterday afternoon, the enemy attacked the Kyiv Region with various types of missiles and drones. All targets were shot down by air defense. No hits. As a result of falling debris, six people were injured in one of the settlements, including one child. All were provided with medical assistance. More than 30 private houses and commercial buildings were damaged. Private houses were destroyed. Also, as a result of falling debris, the forest and grass litter ignited. All fires are localized. Damage information is being updated.

- Chernihiv Region: 8 shellings per day, from mortars, artillery, and unguided aerial missiles. All - in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. In the village of the Semenivska community, a fire broke out in the residential sector due to mortar fire, 4 outbuildings were burned, and a residential building was damaged. No victims.

- Sumy Region: at night and in the morning, 10 mortar/artillery attacks (40 explosions) and small arms fire (10 machine gun rounds) were recorded on the border territories and settlements of the Sumy Region. Khotynska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska communities came under fire. According to preliminary data, there are no consequences. Yesterday, during the day, the Russians carried out 22 shelling of the border. 117 explosions were recorded. Mykolayivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Shalyhinska, Druzhbivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska, Hlukhivska, Novoslobidska, Velykopysarivska communities came under fire.

- Zaporizhzhia Region: last day, the enemy struck 99 attacks on 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region: it attacked Huliaipilske three times from UAVs, carried out 16 attacks from MLRSes on Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Charivne and 78 artillery shells on Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and other frontline villages. 15 more destroyed objects of civil infrastructure were added.

- Dnipropetrovsk Region: during the night, the Marhganets community and Nikopol came under artillery fire again. A utility company and 8 private houses were damaged in the city. Economic buildings and power lines were mutilated. Yesterday, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol. Covered the city with heavy artillery. Due to enemy strikes, 17 private houses and 16 commercial buildings in the city were damaged. 3 gas pipelines and a power line were broken. An 81-year-old man died from injuries. A 78-year-old woman became a victim. She has a shrapnel wound. Hospitalized in a moderate condition.

- Kharkiv Region: in the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlement of Budarka during the day. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Udy, Chervona Zoria, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Zelene, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove and Mala Vovcha. In the Kupyansk direction, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kyslivka came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Last night, during the enemy shelling of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, a private house and farm buildings were damaged. No casualties. As a result of the shelling, a man was wounded and hospitalized in Dvorichna village of Kupyansk district.

- Luhansk Region: yesterday the rashists opened fire along the entire front line. Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka came under artillery and mortar attacks. During the day, the enemy fired 113 shots (526 shells).

- Donetsk Region: yesterday the Russians shelled 9 settlements, including: Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Avdiyivka, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Ocheretyne, Bohoyavlenka, Toretsk. 4 residential buildings, an outbuilding, 2 shops, and a school were damaged. One person was killed.

- Mykolaiv Region: yesterday, the enemy fired artillery at the port area of the town of Ochakiv, Ochakivsk community. There are no casualties. Also in the evening, enemy shelling was recorded in the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

- Kherson Region: during the day, the enemy launched 75 shellings (314 shells) in the region, of which 9 shellings (44 shells) were fired at the city of Kherson. The Russian military targeted the districts of 26 settlements in the region. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 25 were injured in just one day. Yesterday, the Russian army covered Kherson with massive fire - they shelled the Tavriyskyi neighborhood, Korabelnyi district and the central part of the city. As a result of shelling, a medical facility, a kindergarten, a supermarket, residential buildings, cars, and power lines were damaged. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, 23 people were injured, including three children. The Russian army also covered Novoberyslav with rocket and barrel artillery fire. Terrorists hit residential buildings. A married couple was killed when one of the houses was hit. The woman was killed on the spot, doctors tried to save the man, but he died from injuries on the way to the hospital.

They also hit Bilozerka. A 37-year-old woman was injured there. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 49-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Shliakhove, Beryslav district. He has serious injuries, doctors are fighting for his life. Operational information regarding the liquidation of the consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP: the water level continues to decrease. Today it is 1.32 meters. Some settlements remain flooded. These are 1,509 houses in 11 settlements on the right bank. 17 settlements in the temporarily occupied territory remain flooded. Water is being pumped out of houses, outbuildings and streets. Specialists pumped out more than 22,000 tons of water last day. Active works are being carried out in the Ostriv neighborhood in Kherson, which was the most affected by flooding.