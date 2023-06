U.S. Sees No Signs Of Nuclear Weapons Being Transferred To Belarus

The U.S. has not yet see any signs that the terrorist country of Russia has moved tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

The coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, stated this at a briefing, writes European Pravda.

"Regarding Belarus, all I can say is that we haven't seen any signs that would make us change our own position on nuclear readiness or capability," he said.

Kirby also emphasized that the rhetoric of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, "corresponds to a reckless and irresponsible approach to talking about nuclear potential."

"But, again, we haven't seen any indication that the transfer of nuclear weapons is imminent or happening. And we certainly haven't seen anything that would make us change our own position," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced the beginning of the restoration of sites for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

Putin announced that the Russian Federation will begin deploying its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in the first half of July 2023.