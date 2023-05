The flag of Ukraine , which has been carried by the delicate hands of the second grade pupils, like a blue-yellow wave is rising high to the sky under the sounds of the Cossack March and the National anthem of Ukraine rock version performed by a school-leaver Ilia Bilyi ,and the touching chords of Chervona Calyna (Red Guelder Rose) song are being picked up by hundreds of children`s and parents` voices and are being distributed around Darnytsia district neighbourhood of the capital.

The FamilyFest is a traditional event held in school 129. This year the school family tradition is dedicated to the final stage of the patriotic local history project "Everything will be Ukraine". There are more than 50 children from different Ukrainian cities and towns, which they were forced to leave because of the war.

"Pupils have been united by the idea of studying regions of Ukraine, their history, traditions, cultural and artistic heritage, their economic development as an integral part of the united state; education of patriotic feelings, respect for all the nationalities inhabiting Ukraine. The school singing "Free microphone" can compete with the adult Eurovision because the whole class is singing here, as well as every child whose soul sings. There is also "Free pencil" here, where a future first grader can draw or paint their own pattern on the huge Embroidered Shirt", – said the head teacher Iryna Hudz.

The children have been involved into the collective creative process of craft master-classes performed by their parents, which have become the bright kaleidoscope of Ukrainian beauty. The fair of yummy pastry has proved Ukraine to be the world`s breadbasket. The charity money will be given to the fathers, brothers, people, who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the volunteers who bring our victory closer by their devoted feat and serving to the forces of goodness and the people of Ukraine. Nothing excites more than sports competitions, nothing unites more than common desire for Victory.

"All pupils understand that conscientious study is their main contribution to victory as well as careful attitude towards the nature, love for their parents and love for their native land – Ukraine", – summarized Iryna Hudz.