President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that those responsible for closed air raid shelters in Kyiv will be punished and hinted that the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this. Zelenskyy said this at a press conference in Moldova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Everyone will answer, the reaction will be firm... could be a knockout," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he would familiarize himself with all the details of the tragedy in Kyiv when he returned from a business trip and emphasized that there would be responsibility for the fact that people could not get to the air raid shelter and were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday night, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, firing 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense forces shot down all the missiles, but two women and one child were killed as a result of the falling debris. It is previously known that they were killed due to the fact that they could not get to the air raid shelter in the polyclinic during the declared air raid. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case on this fact.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko then said that now in Kyiv, patrol police will go around the city during an air raid to check if shelters are open.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to check the work of all shelters in Kyiv and in the country as a whole and to work out amendments to the legislation to strengthen criminal liability for those who, by their negligence, put citizens in mortal danger.