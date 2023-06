2 adults and 1 child killed in Kyiv in enemy missile attack on Ukraine's capital

Two adults and a child were killed in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army, which took place in the morning today, June 1. The enemy fired ten ballistic missiles at the capital.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the capital's mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The occupiers attacked Kyiv today at around 3:00 a.m. According to preliminary information, Russians fired 10 Iskander missiles at the capital.

The anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down all the enemy missiles, but their fragments fell inthe territory of the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi Districts of the capital. This led to casualties and destruction.

According to the updated information from the Kyiv City Military Administration, three people were killed as a result of the missile attack: two adults and a child born in 2012.

At least ten people were injured, including one child. The authorities continue to clarify the information.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, part of the fragments of Russian missiles damaged the building of a medical institution in the Desnianskyi District. A residential apartment building nearby suffered minor damage.

Klitschko also reported that fragments of destroyed missiles fell on some streets in the Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi Districts of the city.

Later, he added that a car caught fire due to falling debris in the Desnianskyi District.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 30, Kyiv was attacked with Iranian kamikaze drones launched by the Russian occupiers. As a result of the attack, one person died, and seven more were injured.

On May 29, the occupiers tried to attack Kyiv with Iskander ballistic missiles. The capital's anti-aircraft defenses managed to shoot down all the missiles fired.