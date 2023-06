Overnight into Thursday, June 1, Russian troops conducted another attack on Kyiv, using ten cruise and ballistic missiles of the Iskander type. All of the targets were downed.

This follows from a statement by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"At around 2:45 a.m., the Russian invaders continued a series of attacks on the capital of Ukraine... Again, the enemy insidiously attacks with land-based ballistic and cruise missiles using the Iskander system. So, there is not much time to hide in shelters," the military said.

The enemy missiles were launched from the northern direction, Bryansk Oblast, Russian Federation.

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the AFU destroyed all ten: seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles," the command specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two adults and one child were killed in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupying army, which occurred in the morning today, May 1.

The occupiers attacked Kyiv today at around 3 a.m. According to preliminary information, Russian troops fired 10 Iskander missiles at the capital.