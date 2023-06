Cabinet Decides To Check Operation Of All Shelters In Kyiv And In Whole Country

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to check the operation of all shelters in Kyiv and in the country as a whole. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, Russians in Kyiv killed a 9-year-old girl and two more adults. Great grief. Sincere condolences to family and friends! During this attack, there was an unacceptable situation when people could not get to the shelter. Therefore, first of all, at today's meeting of the Government, we make a protocol decision to check the operation of all shelters in the country and, in particular, in Kyiv," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that at any time of the day during air raid, shelters should be accessible to all people.

He also said that the government will work out changes to the legislation to strengthen criminal liability for those who, by their negligence, put children and adults in mortal danger.

"The punishment will be severe so that such egregious cases do not happen again," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday night, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, firing 10 Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense forces shot down all the missiles, but two women and one child were killed as a result of the falling debris.

It is previously known that they were killed due to the fact that they could not get to the air raid shelter in the polyclinic during the declared air raid. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case on this fact.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko then said that now in Kyiv, patrol police will go around the city during an air raid to check if shelters are open.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko instructed the heads of district state administrations to ensure the work of civil protection shelters of all types in Kyiv in a round-the-clock open mode.