People In Kyiv Killed Because Of Closed Bomb Shelter. Klymenko Announces Launch Of Criminal Case

Two women and a child were killed today in Kyiv because they were unable to enter a bomb shelter, the doors of which were closed during an air raid alert. Law enforcement agencies launched a criminal case based on this fact.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko wrote about this on Facebook.

"The 16th month of full-scale war. It would seem that during this time all the shortcomings in the matter of people's safety should have been identified and corrected by the responsible officials. The enemy continues to bombard the cities on a large scale. But still some shelters continue to remain closed during the air alert... Closed bomb shelters during the war are not just indifference," he wrote.

According to him, two women and a 9-year-old girl were killed today in Kyiv because they could not get to the bomb shelter, the doors of which were closed.

Klymenko added that the Kyiv police have already launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, the State Emergency Service together with the police will regularly check the availability and condition of bomb shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tonight the Russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The occupiers fired 10 ballistic missiles at the capital.

Air defenses were able to shoot down all the missiles, but their debris fell on the territory of the Dniprovksyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv.

Two adults and one child were killed as a result of falling rocket debris. Another ten people were injured.