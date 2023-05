Missile attack on Pavlohrad District: number of victims up to 34, including 5 children

The number of people injured because of the night missile strike on the Pavlohrad District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region has increased to 34, including five children. The youngest child is eight years old.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak.

" 34 people have been injured in the missile attack in the Pavlohrad District. Five of them are children. The youngest girl is only eight years old. People have bruises, fractures, cuts and lacerations, contusions, and combustion products poisoning," the report says.

In addition, two women, 45 and 55 years old, are in intensive care. It is noted that the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

"Ruscist bastards are again fighting with peaceful people..." Lysak wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Overnight into May 1, the Russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles; there were hits in the Pavlohrad District. Twenty-five people, including three children, were injured.

During the massive missile attack by the Russian occupation forces on the night of May 1, the air defense forces destroyed 15 of the 18 enemy cruise missiles.