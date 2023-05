During a massive missile attack overnight into May 1, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces downed 15 enemy cruise missiles out of 18.

This follows from a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valerii Zaluzhnyi, posted on Telegram.

"At around 2:30 a.m., the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using strategic aviation planes, 9 Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk area (Murmansk Oblast) and 2 Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea region," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi reported that the enemy launched a total of 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles.

He also noted that the forces and means of air defense of the AFU Air Force destroyed 15 missiles.

As earlier reported, British intelligence said that Russia's latest massive missile attack against Ukraine might indicate a change in Russia's approach to missile strikes compared to winter.

The Russian Federation obviously inefficiently determines the goals and puts the potential military benefit higher than the possible side effects of the attack, such as the death of the civilian population.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense believes that on March 9, during the missile attack on Ukraine, Russia used weapons that it could produce and accumulate in a month.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff, the Russian Federation is not planning mass missile attacks in the next six months.