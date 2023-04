During the past day, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 61 times, firing 356 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs, and aviation. In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson six times.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

The Russian occupiers aimed at the residential quarters of the region's populated areas. Due to the Russian aggression, two people died, and three were injured.

Also, according to Prokudin, 94 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region last day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 26, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson and the region 65 times.

Also, on April 26, soldiers of the mobile fire groups of the Southern air command destroyed six enemy drones in the Kherson Region.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers were preparing for another "gesture of goodwill" - setting up defensive lines and mining the entire coast on the left bank of the Kherson Region. They also stocked up on civilian clothes and packed stolen property.