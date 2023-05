Overnight into May 1, the Russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles; there were hits in the Pavlohrad District. Twenty-five people, including three children, were injured.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"Tragic night and morning for the Dnipropetrovsk Region. The enemy attacked with missiles. Seven of them were downed by the East Air Command. But some of the missiles reached their target. It happened in the Pavlohrad District. Previously, 25 people, including three children, are being reported as injured," the message says.

It is noted that an industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, which the rescuers have already put out.

In addition, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six schools, preschool education institutions, and five shops were mutilated in the residential area. Destruction was also reported in the district communities of Verbske - almost 40 residential buildings were destroyed, Yuriyivske - 2, and Ivano-Mezhyrytske - a school was damaged.

Lysak said that all services were at the scene. The information is being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during a massive missile attack on the night of May 1, the air defense forces destroyed 15 enemy cruise missiles out of 18.