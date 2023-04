Russia continues to produce and accumulate missiles. However, the enemy can use them not to strike civilian objects, but to disrupt the counteroffensive of Ukraine.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"During this time, Russia also produces new missiles. It accumulates them to disrupt our offensive operation. They hope so. Most of these missiles will be used during active hostilities. But at the same time, they are increasing their potential," he said. Budanov confirmed that the Russians are working to increase the production of missiles. Ukrainian intelligence knows how much Russia produces missiles per month, but Budanov did not disclose the details. According to him, these volumes are insufficient for the enemy in terms of the scale of their attacks.

"Back in history. The first missile strike - there were about 120 missiles in the salvo. The blows went on Mondays, remember, it was even like a meme? Then constantly the number of missiles in the salvo decreased, the intensity was kept. Then they began to increase the gap. Then they began to further increase the gap and further reduce the number of missiles. And so they approached almost zeros," explained the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Budanov noted that Russia emptied its stockpile of missiles, but did not reach its goal.

'When they approached virtually zeros, they were forced to stop. By the way, this is one of the aspects that was unofficially - officially presented to Mr. Surovikin - that he led the missile arsenal of the Russian Federation to zeros when he was removed," the head of the Defense Intelligence added.

The head of intelligence believes that the Russians will not store missiles until the fall, but will use them to strike the military in order to disrupt the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot abandon the defense of Bakhmut, because the loss of the city will open the way for the invaders to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

And the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the media said that in Bakhmut, the occupiers really achieved some successes at the cost of huge losses.