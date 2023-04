Russia Not Planning Mass Rocket Attacks In Next Six Months - General Staff

Russia currently does not plan mass missile attacks on Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in the summer Russia plans to begin mass production of new Kh-50.cruise missiles

"It should be noted that according to available data in June this year, the Russian Federation plans to begin serial production of strategic air-launched cruise missiles of the Kh-50 type, which will allow the Kremlin to intensify missile attacks on the territory of our country in the fall," Hromov said.

Therefore, according to him, new mass missile strikes should not be expected until the fall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, Russian occupation troops fired 9 missiles at Kharkiv, 3 people were slightly injured. Also, later at night, the invaders attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Izium District of the Kharkiv Region with Shaheds, people were hospitalized.

The enemy is looking for a new tactic for air attacks in Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Russia on March 9 during a rocket attack on Ukraine used weapons that it was able to produce and accumulate in a month.