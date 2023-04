Russia plans to begin mass production of Kh-50 cruise missiles, which could lead to increased missile attacks on Ukraine this fall.

The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It should be noted that according to available data in June this year, the Russian Federation plans to begin serial production of strategic air-launched cruise missiles of the Kh-50 type, which will allow the Kremlin to intensify missile attacks on the territory of our country in the fall," Hromov said.

He noted that since the beginning of April, the invaders have launched 44 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as carried out 38 attacks with the use of aircraft, 29 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

The General Staff notes that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has spent at least 50% its stockpile of long-range anti-aircraft missiles, using 8,000 such missiles mainly of the ground-to-ground class.

"At the current production level, Russia will not be able to restore its reserve in the medium term, which could potentially jeopardize Moscow's ability to defend its strategic interests in the Far East and on the border with NATO countries," Hromov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the stock of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Russia decreased to 49 pieces after the last massive missile strike on Ukraine.