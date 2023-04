We Cannot Give Up Bakhmut, Because It Will Expand Front - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not give up the defense of Bakhmut, since the capture of this city will open the way for the Russian invaders to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Al Arabia.

"We cannot give up Bakhmut, because it will expand the front and give the Russian troops and the Wagner PMC a chance to capture more of our lands," the head of state said.

He emphasized that the capture of Bakhmut could become a springboard for the invaders and open the way to two cities that are important for Russia. It is about Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

The President thanked the allies for their support, but noted that they also support themselves by helping Ukraine.

"The truth is that Russia will not stop at Ukraine, and this is clear to everyone," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It will be recalled that, according to the General Staff, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - about 60 enemy attacks were repulsed. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.

Earlier, Maliar confirmed the advance of the Russians in Bakhmut.