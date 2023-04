According to data as of the morning of Monday, April 24, the Ukrainian military eliminated 660 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 187,080 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 8 tanks and armored combat vehicles each and 11 UAVs.

This is reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 24, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 187,080 (+660) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,683 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,139 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 2,849 (+12) units,

MLRS - 539 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 289 (+0) units,

aircraft - 308 (+0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2,413 (+11),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,753 (+23) units,

special equipment - 339 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces sent additional units to the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk Region to replace the troops sent in the direction of Vuhledar. The troops of the aggressor country are in a state of waiting.