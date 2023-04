Ukraine and Bulgaria looking for joint solution to grain issue – Svyrydenko

Ukraine and Bulgaria are looking for a joint solution to the grain issue.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy with reference to the online meeting of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine/Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko with Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria Nikola Stoyanov, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the parties discussed a temporary ban on grain and food imports from Ukraine to Bulgaria, which was introduced on April 19.

Next week, consultations on this issue will take place at the level of the Council of the European Union and its working bodies.

"Preserving and continuing the export of grain is a sensitive and important issue for Ukraine, as it is the main item of income in the country's budget... The Government of Ukraine aims to resolve the issue of the temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Bulgaria. We are conducting a dialogue with the Bulgarian side regarding the reasons and prospects for a positive solution to this situation for both countries," Svyrydenko said.

Minister Stoyanov, in turn, expressed solidarity with Ukraine regarding the situation in which the country found itself due to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

At the same time, according to him, due to the import of Ukrainian grain and food, it is difficult for local agricultural producers to sell their products, and they suffer losses.

However, the transit of Ukrainian products through Bulgaria to EU countries is not subject to the ban.

Stoyanov noted that Bulgaria is waiting for a decision on which Ukrainian products will not overload the local market but will be guaranteed to be exported to other countries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on importing agricultural products from Ukraine.

Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.