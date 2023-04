Ship With 30,000 Tons Of Ukrainian Wheat Arrives In Yemen Within Grain From Ukraine Program

As part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Grain from Ukraine initiative, the Negmar Cicek ship delivered a humanitarian cargo - 30,000 tons of wheat - to the Port of Salif in Yemen.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"30,000 tons of Ukrainian grain will help about 1.7 million residents of Yemen to feed their families for at least a month. Similar steps within the framework of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program were taken by Ukraine together with partners to support African countries, in particular Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya," the statement said.

It is noted that this is the sixth batch of grain within the Grain from Ukraine initiative, launched in order to overcome the global food crisis in the countries most affected by hunger.

Sending this batch of Ukrainian grain to Yemen was supported by the UN World Food Program (WFP), as well as thanks to financial assistance from the governments of the United States, France and Spain.

Since the beginning of the initiative, Ukraine has sent 170,000 tons of wheat to countries with the most difficult food situation, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Kenya.

More than 30 states and international organizations, including the European Union, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Korea and Qatar, joined the Grain from Ukraine program, raising more than USD 200 million in donations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program launched by Zelenskyy in November 2022 is designed to ensure the transportation of agricultural products through Ukrainian ports and prevent hunger in the most vulnerable countries in the world.