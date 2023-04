Bulgaria has imposed a temporary ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Radio Bulgaria announced this with reference to the statement of the Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Galab Donev, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main reason is that last year, contrary to the concept of so-called solidarity corridors, significant amounts of food remained in the country and disrupted the main production and trade chains. If this trend continues and even intensifies, which is quite realistic after similar bans imposed by other countries, this may end in extremely difficult consequences for Bulgarian businesses," Donev explained.

He specified that goods can be transported in transit.

"Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to this," Donev added.

In addition, Radio Bulgaria reports that Acting Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev said that the ban on the import of food from Ukraine to Bulgaria will be valid from April 24 to June 30.

Gechev stressed that Bulgaria expects a pan-European decision on "solidarity corridors," and expressed his belief that Bulgaria will not fall under sanctions due to today's government decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural goods.

Later, Ukraine agreed with Poland to resume food transit through the country.