New Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, stated the need to define a clear path to membership for Ukraine at the NATO summit.

He said this during an official visit to Lithuania, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"The summit in Vilnius should give Ukraine clear signals and concrete steps to join NATO, and I hope that Sweden will become a member of NATO before the start of the summit," Tsahkna said during a meeting with his colleague Gabrielius Landsbergis.

He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine: "We must strengthen sanctions against Russia, lower the upper limit of the price of oil, and continue to isolate the aggressor in order to increase the price of war for them."

It will be recalled that the NATO Secretary General stated that the Western allies would not refuse to support Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, despite the Kremlin's threat to use nuclear weapons.

Also, Secretary General Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance in the long term. Currently, the urgent issue is the preservation of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state.