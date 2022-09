Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 30,396 agricultural producers have received loans in the amount of UAH 56.722 billion within the framework of the Available Loans 5-7-9 program.

That follows from a statement by the Agriculture and Food Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, from June 1 to today, Ukrainian banks have allocated UAH 18.171 billion of loans to 12,314 farmers.

The leaders in lending volume during this period are Kyiv (UAH 2.862 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 2.84 billion), Chernihiv (UAH 1.67 billion), Khmelnytskyi (UAH 1.207 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 1.116 billion), and Sumy regions (UAH 1.102 billion).

The largest volumes of loans during this time were provided by: Oschadbank (UAH 4.814 billion), Raiffeisen Bank (UAH 3.921 billion), Credit Agricole bank (UAH 3.375 billion), PrivatBank (UAH 2.278 billion), First Ukrainian International Bank (UAH 1.291 billion), and Ukrgasbank (UAH 1.056 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks issued loans for UAH 38.5 billion to farmers to ensure the implementation of a complex of spring field works.