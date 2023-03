Army Of Drones. Fedorov Announced Formation Of First Three Companies Of Strike Drones

Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the formation of the first three companies of strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Ukrainian military.

Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 28.

According to him, the first three companies are already ready to perform tasks. These units were equipped with SUVs, strike drones and Starlink satellite internet stations.

"Drones will carry out reconnaissance and strike missions. They will bring artillery, help soldiers be as effective as possible during urban battles and preserve life," the Minister said.

According to him, SUVs will help drone operators raid the rear of Russian troops, transport goods and evacuate the wounded.

And Starlink mobile terminals will allow the Ukrainian military to have uninterrupted communication on the battlefield.

Fedorov noted that the units use Ukrainian-made drones, and the equipment was purchased by private donors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced a fundraiser for the Army of Drones.

Recall that on December 30, 2022, Fedorov said that almost 1,000 drones under the Army of Drones project help the Ukrainian military resist Russian occupiers.

We also reported that in January 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced plans to send UAH 20 billion for the procurement of drones this year.