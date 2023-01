In Ukraine, the world's first UAV strike companies are being formed, which will receive drones and ammunition, Starlink and other necessary equipment to combat Russian occupiers. This was stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, January 27.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that the most professional servicemen who will lead the strike companies have already been selected. Each of these companies will receive drones and ammunition, Starlink and other necessary equipment to counter Russian aggression.

"The creation of strike companies was adopted at the Supreme Commander’s Headquarters by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Communications Service, within the framework of the Army of Drones project, the Ministry of Digital Transformation created a Coordination Headquarters with key ministries and services for the full implementation of the project. This is necessary to implement a number of key reforms and scale up the production of UAVs in order to provide them to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December the Ukroboronprom State Concern announced that they were moving to the final stage of tests of the Ukrainian strike drone.

In October, Ukroboronprom announced the appearance of Ukrainian attack drones.

Earlier, Ukrspetsystem developed a new unmanned aviation complex SHARK, which can adjust the U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).