The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to capture a non-standard version of the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Orlan-10 - a strike version of the reconnaissance UAV, which is quite a rare trophy for the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the Defense Express web portal.

“A rather unusual Orlan-10 drone fell down recently, reportedly downed by Ukrainian EW systems. This type is adapted for targeting ground targets and carries 4x OFSP HE-FRAG bomblets in special underwing pods. Only a couple of Orlan bombers were shot down since Feb 24th,” the report said.

Note that the appearance of the strike version of the Orlans became known back in May 2022, and it was actively promoted by the Russian military as a "unique development" that was produced at the factory level.

Photos confirm that 2 containers were attached to the UAV, in which two 40-mm free-flowing high-explosive bombs with 100-150 grams of explosive can be placed.

