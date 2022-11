Iran Plans To Send More Than 200 Drones To Russia In Coming Days - Defense Intelligence

Iran plans to send more than 200 drones to Russia in early November. This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1.

Intelligence notes that in the coming days a batch of Iranian drones will go to Russia.

"At the beginning of November, it is planned to send from Iran to the Russian Federation a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2. It is known that the supply of UAVs will be carried out by the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan. Drones will arrive in disassembled condition. In the future, on the territory of the Russian Federation will collect, repaint and apply Russian markings, in particular, "Geran-2," the statement said.

The Defense Intelligence recalls that since September 13, when the Russian occupiers first used Iranian kamikaze drones against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down more than 300 such UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of lying about the non-supply of drones to Russia.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.

The foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic in response to this said that Tehran allegedly did not provide drones to Russia.