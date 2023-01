In 2023, the Ministry of Defense plans to allocate UAH 20 billion for the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2023, we are increasing UAV procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We plan to send about UAH 20 billion to this segment," he wrote.

Reznikov noted that at the moment one of the key directions of the Ministry of Defense is the development and support of the Ukrainian UAV market, for this purpose the procedures for putting them into operation in the army are simplified.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Defense has already received applications from Ukrainian manufacturers for 75 UAVs of various types, 16 state contracts have already been concluded with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers.

Reznikov noted that this is just the beginning and we are talking not only about the needs of aerial reconnaissance, but also about the development of the drone market of a wide range of applications - "air - land - water."

We are talking about adjusting artillery, and striking the enemy (attack drones), and delivering ammunition, evacuating the wounded, etc.

He stressed that Ukraine should increase its defense capability by providing the Ukrainian army with Ukrainian-made products, and the movement in this direction continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with Turkiye on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which will allow the construction of a plant for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.

Earlier, Reznikov said that the Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled artillery installation of 155 mm caliber was successfully tested on the battlefield.