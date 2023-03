Interpol did not put the President of Russia (the aggressor state) Vladimir Putin on wanted list.

This is evidenced by data on the Interpol website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information, no so-called "red card" has been issued for Putin, so his name is not among the persons who have been put on international wanted list.

Thus, Interpol is not looking for the president of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pretrial Chamber of the International Criminal Court on Friday, March 17, issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the context of the situation in Ukraine."

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin means that he must be arrested outside the Russian Federation and brought to trial.

Arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children's rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, cannot be revoked in any way: they will remain in effect until those involved are brought to justice or die.

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, Denys Maslov, believes that the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin means the end of the dictator's history in the eyes of Russian elites.