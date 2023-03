International Criminal Court Will Turn To Interpol Regarding Search And Detention Of Putin - Prosecutor Genera

The International Criminal Court will turn to Interpol regarding the search and detention of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After receiving the warrant, the ICC takes measures to find and detain the suspects. The ICC addresses the states that are parties to the Rome Statute with questions about arrest and delivery to the court. The ICC can also use the capabilities of Interpol," Kostin said.

According to him, the ICC conducts hearings with the aim of approving charges, even in the absence of suspects.

As of 2013, 122 countries have ratified the Rome Statute.

Among the 193 member states of the UN, only 121 states have ratified it (the Cook Islands are not members of the UN), 31 have signed, but not ratified, and 41 have not signed at all.

34 member states of the ICC belong to African countries, 18 - to Asian states, 18 - are representatives from Eastern Europe, 27 - from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 25 - from Western Europe and other states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means that he should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.