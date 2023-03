Ex-MP Voloshyn Put On International Wanted List. Court Arrests Him In Absentia

Member of Parliament Oleh Voloshyn (Opposition Platform - For Life), whose powers were prematurely terminated by the parliament, was put on international wanted list, and the Pecherskyi court chose a preventive measure in absentia in the form of arrest.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Voloshyn was put on international wanted list by the resolution of investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on February 24.

On March 13, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv chose for him detention in absentia as a precautionary measure.

The investigation has information that Voloshyn is hiding from Ukrainian justice on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Pecherskyi court allowed the SBI to conduct an absentee investigation against Voloshyn.

He is suspected of committing such crimes as high treason and intentional minor bodily injury.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of MPs Oleh Voloshyn, Yurii Solod, and Nataliya Korolevska, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

The Prosecutor General's Office served Voloshyn with suspicion of treason.