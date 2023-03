Ukraine defeated the winter terror of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 1, 2023, Putin suffered his fifth major defeat since the day of the full-scale invasion - Ukraine defeated his winter terror. We endured the hardest winter in our history. It was cold and dark for us, but we were invincible," he wrote.

Kuleba added that the European Union also won, which, despite "Moscow's laughter", did not freeze without Russian gas either.

"One piece of advice for Russia: suffocate with your gas and choke with your missiles," the minister wrote.

Kuleba listed Putin's previous defeats.

"The first defeat was when we didn't let Putin paralyze us with fear from the first minutes of the offensive. The second was when we foiled the Russian blitzkrieg plan. Ukraine did not fall in three days, seven, a month, or a year. And will never fall. The third defeat we inflicted on the Russian Federation on the diplomatic front: the world coalition for Ukraine, resolutions, isolation, flows of weapons, sanctions, energy, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The fourth defeat is Russia's loss of a large part of the occupied territories of Ukraine as a result of the effective actions and counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the rest of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba added that there is still a difficult way to the final victory, but Ukraine already knows how to win, for this you need to work for victory every day and believe in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has everything to defeat the aggressor country this year.

In December, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov said that Russia was preparing for the future defeat of its troops in Ukraine.