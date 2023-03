Time To Act. Podoliak Turns To Russians Who Are Against Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, so it's time to actively act on protest movements in the aggressor state. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on Twitter on Wednesday, March 22.

Podoliak believes that the time has come for potential opponents of Putin's war criminal regime to actively act. According to him, all the actions of the Russian dictator are currently illegitimate.

"By the way, potential "protest movements" in the Russian Federation should understand: right now is the best time to actively act. The ICC warrant clearly outlined a new position: Putin is a war criminal, and therefore has no legitimacy. All his actions against the protest are exceptionally additional crimes. With the corresponding consequences," Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin.

On March 17, Denys Maslov, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, told Ukrainian News Agency that 123 countries around the world should arrest Putin on the basis of an ICC warrant.

On March 20, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, recalled that the arrest warrants for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia Maria Lvova-Belova will act until the defendants appear in court or die.