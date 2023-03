Russia Fires 81 Missiles At Ukraine. Occupiers Use 6 Kinzhal Missiles At Once For First Time

On the night of March 9, Russia fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, and the Air Defense shot down 34 of 48 cruise missiles.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Telegram.

"This night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine," he wrote.

The occupiers launched 81 missiles from various bases:

- 28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles;

- 20 launches of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles;

- 6 launches of Kh-47 Kinzhal air-based cruise missiles;

- 8 launches of guided air missiles: 2 - Kh-31P; 6 - Kh-59;

- 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In addition, 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched.

It is reported that 34 cruise missiles, as well as 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs, out of 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and Kalibrs, were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of AFU in cooperation with units of other Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

The Air Force emphasizes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have the means capable of destroying the Kh-22, Kh-47 Kinzhal and S-300 missiles.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said on the air of the telethon that for the first time, the occupiers launched six Kinzhal missiles at once.

"The enemy used a wide range of weapons. Why is this being done? To distract the attention of air defense. From all directions, in fact from three seas - Black, Azov and Caspian - various types of aircraft and ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine.

Including missiles against which the Ukrainian air defense currently has no means of interception: the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, which the occupiers actually launch on the front-line areas every day, flies along a ballistic trajectory (13 such missiles have been launched so far), (aeroballistic) missile Kinzhal, this time they launched as many as 6.

I do not remember that so many Kinzhal missiles were launched in one blow during this war. The enemy does not have many of these missiles, it is about dozens (according to intelligence, up to 50)... The enemy also launched 6 Kh-22 missiles - missiles with the most destructive power (950 kg warhead)," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

In addition, two men and two women in the Lviv Region became victims of a Russian missile attack on March 9.