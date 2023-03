Russia spent from USD 438 to USD 581 million on missiles launched on the territory of Ukraine during the night and morning of March 9.

This was reported by Economic Pravda on Thursday, March 9, with reference to the Tsina Derzhavy Telegram channel and Air Force data.

The publication notes that the aggressor state launched 81 missiles. The total cost of a missile attack on Ukraine for the Russian Federation:

Kh-101 type missile - USD 13 million, Kh-555 missile - USD 7.5 million. A total of 28 salvos of these missiles - from USD 215.5 million to USD 358.5 million.

Kalibr missile - USD 6.5 million, 20 launched, that is, the cost - USD 130 million.

Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile - from USD 10 million and more, the total cost of 6 launches - USD 60 million.

Kh-59 and Kh-31P missiles - USD 0.5 million each, 8 launches - USD 4 million.

Anti-aircraft guided S-300 - USD 2 million each. (13 launches - USD 26 million).

The estimated cost of the Kh-22 missile as of May 2022 averaged USD 400,000. 6 pieces were launched - for USD 2.4 million.

Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131- from USD 20,000 to USD 50,000 per unit. That is, 8 such UAVs - USD 280,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

On March 9, as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv, 3 people were injured, 5 cars were completely destroyed and another 15 were damaged.

In addition, the number of victims as a result of the fall of the missile in the Lviv Region increased to 5.