The Russian occupation army is capable of repeating a massive missile attack on Ukraine, despite the fact that the enemy has already managed to launch 81 missiles of various bases on March 9. This was announced by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

Currently, there are two missile carriers of the Russian occupation forces on combat duty in the Black Sea, on board which are equipped with 16 Kalibr missiles.

"They tried, having brought all the missile carriers to their base points, to pretend that nothing was happening. Together with the activity of tactical and strategic aviation, the withdrawal of missile carriers was also recorded," emphasized the head of the press center of Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

Currently, it is known about hits in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Lviv Regions.

Residents of Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil heard the sounds of explosions that night and in the morning.