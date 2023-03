In several regions of Russia, including Moscow and the Moscow Oblast, air raid alert signals were sounded. This was reported by Russian Interfax and E1.ru Telegram channel on Thursday, March 9.

"On the territory of Moscow, as a result of the hacking of the servers of radio stations and TV channels, information about the announcement of an air alert was broadcast on the air. This information is false and does not correspond to reality," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

The message about the missile attack and the order to immediately take shelter also appeared on the air of a number of radio stations and TV channels in different parts of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, air alert sounded in several regions of Russia.

On February 22, in 10 cities of Russia, announcements about an air alert and the threat of a missile strike were broadcast on the radio.

On February 28, in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the Pulkovo airport was closed and fighter jets were raised due to an unknown flying object in the air.

In early February, the Russian leadership ordered bomb shelters across the country to be inspected and repaired.