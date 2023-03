Number Of Transactions With Payment Cards Up 1.4% To 5.6 Billion In May-December 2022

The number of transactions using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks for May - December 2022 amounted to 5,599.2 million, and their total amount – UAH 5,058.2 billion, which is 1.4% more in number and 40.5% by amount than in the same period of the pre-war year 2021.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Ukraine and abroad, 5,194.4 million non-cash transactions were carried out for the amount of UAH 3,443.9 billion.

This is by 4.1% more in number and by 56.9% in amount compared to May-December 2021.

At the same time, the number of cash withdrawal operations using payment cards decreased by 24.1% in May - December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Instead, the amount of such transactions increased by 15%.

Outside of Ukraine, the volume of transactions with payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks increased significantly and amounted to 7.4% of the number and 9.7% of the sum of all transactions with cards (for the same period in 2021, the share of transactions abroad was 3.8% of quantity and 3.9% of the amount).

This is due to the large number of Ukrainians who are forced to stay abroad due to the war (according to the UN, currently almost 5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection abroad).

Cash transactions and non-cash payments in the retail network increased most significantly outside of Ukraine.

The share of operations for obtaining cash in the total amount of such operations increased to 11.8% (for May - December 2021, this indicator was 0.7%).

The share of non-cash payments in the retail network increased to 19.1% (6.3% in May-December 2021).

Despite the war, most transactions with payment cards in Ukraine in May - December last year were cashless.

Thus, the share of non-cash transactions using payment cards by amount was 69% of the total amount of transactions with payment cards in Ukraine in May - December 2022 (for the same period in 2021, this indicator was 60%).

Their share by number was almost 93% (for May - December 2021 - 90%).

Analysis of the distribution of non-cash transactions in Ukraine by their types shows that in May - December 2022, as before, the most transactions using cards were:

- by quantity - for payments in the trade network - 52% (more than 2.5 billion transactions). Their amount was about a quarter of all non-cash transactions (23.1%). Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of such operations decreased by 4.2%. The amount of such transactions increased by 20.3%;

- by amount - for card-to-card transfers - 58.3% (or UAH 1,832.4 billion). Their number was 15.6%. At the same time, the amount of card-to-card transfers increased by more than 90% compared to the same period in 2021. That is, during the war, Ukrainians actively supported each other and helped the defense forces.

Payment for goods and services on the Internet in May - December 2022 accounted for more than a quarter by number (27%) and about a sixth by amount (15.6%) of all non-cash transactions with payment cards.

This is almost UAH 491 billion. The average amount of one transaction in Ukraine in May - December 2022 was:

- in the retail network - UAH 290 (in the same period of 2021 - UAH 231),

- from card to card transfer – UAH 2,448 (UAH 1,552),

- for payment of goods and services on the Internet - UAH 379 (UAH 359).

The total number of cards issued by Ukrainian banks as of January 1, 2023 was 109.8 million.

This is 20% more than in pre-war January 2022.

The number of payment cards used for spending transactions in December 2022 was 46.3 million (that is, 42.2% of issued cards were active).

Compared to January 2022, December 2022 saw a slight decrease in the number of active payment cards - by 4%.

At the same time, during 2022, the trend of previous years regarding the growth of the number of active contactless payment cards continued.

Their number in December 2022 increased by almost a third (by 29%) compared to January - from 20.3 million units to 26.1 million cards.

In general, more than half (56.5%) of active payment cards are contactless.

Tokenized payment cards also retain their popularity.

Among all active cards, their share in December 2022 was 17.1% (16.3% in January 2022).

That is, as at the beginning of 2022, approximately every sixth active payment card is tokenized.

Thanks to this, only a seventh part of transactions (15.3% by amount and 13.5% by number) in May - December 2022 were carried out in the trading network with physical reading of data from the card carrier (in May - January 2021, the share of such transactions by number and the amount was more than 22%).

The rest of the operations were contactless (using contactless cards or using smartphones and other gadgets).

Their amount for May - December 2022 was more than UAH 759 billion (for the same period 2021 – UAH 495.4 billion).

