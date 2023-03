There Is No Capacity Deficit In Power System Of Ukraine For 23rd Day In A Row - Ukrenergo

There has been no capacity deficit in the power system of Ukraine for the 23rd day in a row and is currently not forecasted.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, electricity consumption gradually increases, which is typical for the beginning of the working week.

At the same time, all types of power plants work in the power system.

"Electricity generation in the country's power system is sufficient to cover consumption. There is a slight import of electricity. The amount of available generation capacity contributes to increasing the operational security of the power system. There are currently no restrictions in the Ukrenergo networks that make it necessary to restrict consumers. But with a change in the situation in the power system and a sharp increase in consumption may result in outages," the message says.

It is noted that power supply reliability has been restored in the eastern region after the completion of repair works.

"Work to increase the reliability of the regional power supply in the Odesa Region is ongoing. Consumers are not expected to be disconnected. Repair work is also ongoing at all other Ukrenergo facilities damaged by enemy shelling," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will strengthen the protection of power distribution systems and generation facilities through shelters and anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense equipment.