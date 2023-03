Amount Of Sale Of Assets Of Bankrupt Banks UAH 141 Million In February - DGF

During February, 54 auctions were successfully held in the ProZorro.Sales system, the lots of which were the assets of five banks liquidated by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

This is stated in the message of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result, the amount of asset sales for the month reached UAH 140.9 million.

Of these, almost UAH 128 million was the sale of real estate of banks, UAH 8.8 million - the sale of land, and UAH 2.2 million - the sale of vehicles on the balance sheet of banks.

In terms of banks, the largest amount of sales per month was of Prominvestbank PJSC - UAH 79.5 million.

Another UAH 58.5 million was the amount of successful auctions for the sale of assets of Megabank JSC, and UAH 4 million - the amount of auctions for the sale of fixed assets of MR BANK JSC.

To date, according to the results of 54 successful auctions, payment has been received for 27 lots in the amount of UAH 40.8 million, payment for another 27 lots in the amount of UAH 100.2 million is expected.

In addition, UAH 1.3 million was received from the direct sale of assets to individuals and legal entities during February.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the funds received from the sale of assets are allocated for settlements with creditors of liquidated banks.

Auctions for the sale of assets take place in the ProZorro.Sales electronic system.

Everyone can take part in the bidding, except for borrowers and guarantors on the loan put up for tender, as well as the Russian Federation or persons associated with the aggressor state.

The winner of the auction is the participant who offers the highest price for the lot.