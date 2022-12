Number Of Cashless Transactions Increases By 4% To 2 Billion In Q3

In July-September, the number of cashless transactions increased by 4% to 2 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, for the 3rd quarter of 2022, the number of transactions (cashless and cash withdrawal) using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks in Ukraine and abroad amounted to 2,152.4 million pieces, and their amount - UAH 1,886.8 billion.

In particular, in Ukraine during the 3rd quarter of 2022, almost 2 billion cashless transactions worth about UAH 1,180 billion were carried out using payment cards.

This is up 4% in number and 57% in amount compared to Q3 2021.

Abroad, the number and amount of payment for goods in trading pos-terminals and cash withdrawal from ATMs using payment cards increased significantly compared to pre-war time.

In particular, in the 3rd quarter of 2022, Ukrainians abroad carried out 94.8 million transactions in the amount of UAH 121.9 billion (in the 3rd quarter of 2021 - 23.2 million transactions in the amount of about UAH 20 billion).

This is due to an increase in the number of citizens abroad who were forced to temporarily leave Ukraine due to the war (according to the UN, at the end of September, about 4.2 million Ukrainians received temporary protection abroad).

In the 3rd quarter of 2022, the share of cashless transactions using payment cards by amount amounted to more than 68% in the total amount of transactions with payment cards (in the 3rd quarter of 2021 this figure amounted to 61%).

Their share in terms of number rose to 93% (for the 3rd quarter of 2021 - 90%).

Analysis of distribution of cashless transactions by their types shows that in the 3rd quarter of 2022, most of the transactions using cards were:

- in terms of the number - settlements in the trading network - 54.1% (more than 1 billion transactions). Their amount was more than a quarter of all cashless transactions (26.2%). Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, the number of such transactions increased by more than 5%, and the amount - by almost 40%;

- in terms of the amount - transfers from card to card - 54.1% (or UAH 694.7 billion). Their number was 14%. At the same time, card-to-card transfers nearly doubled compared to Q3 2021. This testifies to the Ukrainians' support for each other and their assistance to the defense forces in conditions of war;

- payment for goods and services on the Internet in the 3rd quarter of 2022 amounted to more than a quarter in terms of the number (27%) and about a sixth in terms of the amount (17.1%) from all cashless transactions with payment cards. This is more than UAH 220 billion.

The average amount of one transaction in the 3rd quarter of 2022 was:

- in the trading network - UAH 311 (in the 3rd quarter of 2021 - UAH 233),

- transfer from card to card - UAH 2,489 (UAH 1,582),

- payment for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 409 (UAH 393).

The war and the temporary occupation of certain territories led to a reduction in payment infrastructure compared to pre-war time: the number of active pos-terminals in trade and service networks in September decreased by almost 10% (to 346,200 units), and the number of ATMs - by almost 16% (to 15,400 units).

The number of points of sale and provision of services that accept payment cards decreased slightly to 305,200 - by 2.8%, September compared with January.

At the same time, in the summer of this year, there was a gradual restoration of payment infrastructure.

Comparing September with May, the number of active pos-terminals in trade and service networks increased by 4.4%, and the number of points of sale and provision of services that accept payment cards - by 11.7%.

The number of ATMs also increased slightly - by 0.9%.

At the end of September 2022, the total number of issued payment cards in Ukraine reached 108.8 million units.

This is a 19% increase from the pre-war January 2022.

However, there was a slight decrease in the number of payment cards with which monthly spending transactions were carried out, by 6% - from 48.2 million units in January to 45.2 million units in September.

The total number of contactless payment cards continues to grow.

Their number, at the end of September this year, increased by 22% compared to January.

In total, more than half (55%) of active payment cards in September are contactless cards.

Tokenized payment cards are also popular among Ukrainians.

Among all active cards, their share remains stable and is 16.7% (in January 2022 - 16.3%), despite a slight decrease in the number of such cards compared to January this year (by 4%).

That is, about one in six active payment cards are tokenized, as in early 2022.

As a result, only a sixth of transactions (15.5% by amount and 13.5% by number) in the 3rd quarter of this year were carried out in a trading network with physical reading of data from a card carrier (in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the share of such transactions was 22.7% and 24.2%, respectively).

The remaining operations were contactless (with a contactless card or using smartphones and other gadgets).

Their amount in the 3rd quarter of 2022 amounted to more than UAH 284 billion (in the 3rd quarter of 2021 - almost UAH 180 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021 the number of transactions using payment cards increased by 30.3% to 7.8 billion.

In 2020, the number of transactions using payment cards increased by 18.6% to 5.9 billion.