Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov is confident that the Western countries will eventually decide to provide Kyiv with fighter jets, as happened in the case of the "tank coalition."

He said this in an interview for the Bild publication, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"I think that this (provision of fighters to Ukraine) will again be a kind of coalition, we will have one main type and others. In the tank coalition, the main "animal in the zoo" is the Leopard from Germany, but we also have Challenger, Abrams, light tanks from France. But the main battle tank is Leopard," the minister explained.

"I am sure that we will have two or three types of fighters, there will be one main "bird". And everything will depend on which of them will be the best for Ukraine. For our airfields, for our engineers, for service," he added he.

Commenting on Germany's refusal to discuss the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine, Reznikov expressed confidence that this would change, as was the case with tanks.

"I remember that Germany did not want to send tanks. Now my country has Leopards, I personally tested a Leopard from Germany," the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is confident that Ukraine will be able to receive combat aircraft from Western partners. And it does not necessarily have to be American F-16 fighters.

In addition, Britain has announced that it will not hand over fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming months or even years.